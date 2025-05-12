Plantains in cooking: 5 must-try dishes
What's the story
Plantains are a staple in many African cuisines and are extremely versatile, used in various dishes.
Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and are often cooked before consumption.
They can be boiled, fried, or baked to make amazing meals that reflect Africa's rich culinary traditions.
Here are five popular African dishes that showcase the versatility of plantains as an important ingredient.
Crispy delight
Fried plantain chips
Fried plantain chips are a popular snack across many African countries.
Thinly sliced plantains are fried until golden brown and crispy.
These chips can be seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor.
They make for an excellent appetizer or side dish and are often enjoyed with dips or sauces.
Spicy treat
Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains
A popular Ghanaian dish, Kelewele is made by marinating ripe plantain slices in a mixture of spices (ginger, cayenne pepper, and garlic) before frying them.
The end result is a spicy, flavorful snack that is sweet and savory at the same time.
Kelewele is usually served as street food or as an accompaniment to main courses.
Steamed goodness
Matoke: Steamed plantain dish
Matoke is a traditional East African dish where green plantains are peeled, steamed, and mashed to a smooth consistency.
Usually cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices such as curry powder, matoke can be both a side dish and main course when served with vegetables or legumes.
Sweet simplicity
Alloco: Ivorian fried plantains
Alloco, an Ivorian specialty, consists of ripe plantain slices deep-fried until they caramelize on the outside but stay soft on the inside.
It is usually served with spicy tomato sauce or chili paste for dipping, making for a sweet and spicy combo.
This dish makes for an irresistible snack at any time of the day, reflecting the simplicity yet richness of Ivorian cuisine.
Flavorful mash
Mofongo: Mashed plantain dish
Though Mofongo hails from Puerto Rico, it has West African roots owing to its usage of mashed green plantains blended with garlic paste along other ingredients like olive oil or vegetable broth depending on how you like it.
This wholesome dish can be savored alone, topped off by sauteed vegetables, making it an ideal comfort food option during the colder months.