May 07, 202510:29 am

What's the story

African beaded jewelry is a colorful ode to culture, art, and storytelling.

Every piece is made with utmost precision, employing techniques that have been handed down for generations.

The beads aren't just decorative; they carry deep meanings and narrate stories of identity, status, and history.

Here's looking at the elaborate techniques behind these pieces, and the everlasting cultural stories they tell.