Cassava on the menu: 5 dishes full of flavor
What's the story
Cassava has been a staple in many African countries, but did you know you can prepare a wide range of nutritious dishes from this versatile root vegetable?
Loaded with carbohydrates, cassava is a great source of energy and makes an excellent base ingredient for meals.
Here, we look at five popular African cassava dishes that are not just tasty, but also nutrient-rich, making them perfect for daily consumption.
Fufu
Fufu: A staple across West Africa
Fufu is a dough-like dish prepared by boiling and pounding cassava until it becomes smooth.
It is usually served with soups or stews and is especially famous in West African nations such as Ghana and Nigeria.
Fufu's neutral flavor makes it a great sidekick to spicy dishes. It lets the spices and herbs of the soup come through while delivering a hearty meal.
Garri
Garri: A quick snack or meal base
Garri is made from fermented cassava tubers that are grated and then fried into small granules. It can be eaten dry as a snack or soaked in water with sugar or milk for breakfast.
In some regions, garri serves as an essential base for meals when mixed with hot water to form eba, which pairs well with soups.
Its versatility makes it a convenient option for quick meals.
Ugali
Ugali: A Kenyan favorite
Ugali is a dense porridge prepared by cooking cassava flour in water until it takes a thick form.
The dish is commonly eaten in Kenya and other East African nations as an accompaniment to vegetables or beans.
The simplicity of Ugali makes it go with a range of side dishes while offering plenty of energy, thanks to its high carbohydrate content.
Cassava leaves stew
Cassava leaves stew: Nutrient-rich delight
Cassava leaves stew uses the root and leaves of the plant, providing extra nutrition in the form of vitamins A and C and iron.
The leaves are simmered with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, and spices until tender.
This stew can be served over rice or with fufu or ugali for a wholesome, flavor-packed meal.
Tapioca pudding
Tapioca pudding: Sweet treat from cassava starch
Tapioca pudding uses tapioca pearls made from processed cassava starch and mixes it with milk (or coconut milk) and sugar to make a creamy dessert that is relished all over Africa, especially during festive times.
The chewiness makes it unique, making it the ideal way to end a meal.