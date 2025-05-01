Stone forests: Geological wonders worth the trek
What's the story
If you're looking for an adventurous treetop walk, Africa's stone forests are calling you.
These stunning natural wonders, shaped over millions of years, allow you to walk through landscapes that seem almost extraterrestrial.
You can walk through looming limestone formations and witness stunning views from above the canopy.
Here's taking a look at the fascinating features of these stone forests and what to expect if you're visiting.
Madagascar marvel
Discovering Tsingy de Bemaraha
Tsingy de Bemaraha in Madagascar has sharp limestone pinnacles and has become famous for them.
The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and allows visitors to walk on suspended bridges and explore caves.
The unique geological formations create a maze-like environment, challenging adventurers but also rewarding them with stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.
Northern Adventure
Navigating Ankarana Reserve
Located in northern Madagascar, Ankarana Reserve is famous for its rugged terrain and diverse wildlife.
The reserve is home to impressive karst formations with deep canyons and underground rivers.
Treetop walks here allow visitors to observe lemurs and other endemic species from above, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.
China's wonder
Exploring Shilin Stone Forest
Though not in Africa, Shilin Stone Forest in China is similar to the African stone forests in having dramatic limestone formations.
Here, you can walk around narrow paths flanked by towering stones that look like petrified trees.
The site gives an idea of how similar geological processes can shape landscapes across the continents.
Travel advice
Tips for visiting stone forests
When exploring stone forests, it's important to wear sturdy footwear as the terrain can be uneven.
Opt for guided tours as they offer valuable insights into the geology and ecology of these areas.
Also, carry water as some areas can get hot and dry during certain times of the year.