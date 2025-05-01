7 days in Scottish Highlands: Things to do
The Scottish Highlands are a beautiful combination of nature and history.
This seven-day itinerary takes you through the region's famous castles, peaceful lochs, etc.
From ancient fortresses to stunning landscapes, the Highlands will take you on a memorable ride across Scotland's rich heritage and captivating scenery.
Castles
Exploring iconic castles
Start your journey by exploring some of Scotland's most iconic castles.
Eilean Donan Castle, situated on a small island at the intersection of three sea lochs, is a must-visit for its scenic beauty as well as historical importance.
Urquhart Castle, on the other hand, offers gorgeous views over Loch Ness and an insight into medieval life in the Highlands.
These architectural wonders give you a glimpse into Scotland's amazing past.
Lochs
Discovering serene lochs
The Highlands are dotted with numerous picturesque lochs, perfect for some peace and quiet.
Loch Ness, perhaps the most famous of them all, is marred with the mysterious legend of the Loch Ness Monster.
For calmer waters, Loch Lomond offers serene settings along with the option of hiking along its shores or taking a boat tour to its islands.
Hiking
Hiking through majestic landscapes
The rugged terrain of the Scottish Highlands provide outdoor enthusiasts with countless hiking opportunities.
The West Highland Way is one of Scotland's best long-distance trails, stretching 96 miles between Milngavie and Fort William.
For shorter hikes with equally stunning views, explore Glen Coe or Ben Nevis- the UK's highest peak- both offering trails for varying skill levels.
Culture
Experiencing local culture without whisky
Dive into the heart of local culture by attending traditional music events and visiting museums showcasing the Highlands' history and art.
The Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore provides a unique open-air experience. Here, visitors can explore the rural life of centuries gone by.
They can explore reconstructed buildings and watch live demonstrations to get a glimpse of the everyday lives of Highland communities through the ages.
Travel tips
Tips for traveling in the Highlands
When planning your trip to the Scottish Highlands, consider renting a car for flexibility in exploring remote areas at your own pace.
Pack layers as weather conditions can change rapidly throughout the day; waterproof clothing is essential due to frequent rain showers common across this region year-round.