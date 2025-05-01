Start your journey by exploring some of Scotland's most iconic castles.

Eilean Donan Castle, situated on a small island at the intersection of three sea lochs, is a must-visit for its scenic beauty as well as historical importance.

Urquhart Castle, on the other hand, offers gorgeous views over Loch Ness and an insight into medieval life in the Highlands.

These architectural wonders give you a glimpse into Scotland's amazing past.