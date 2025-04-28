Italy's best coastal walks: 5 stunning routes
What's the story
Italy is home to some of the most beautiful scenic coastal walks that display the country's beauty and rich history.
These routes allow you to experience the country's diverse coastline- from rugged cliffs to peaceful beaches.
Whether you're a passionate hiker or just a casual walker, Italy's coastal paths have something for everyone.
Here are five top routes that guarantee stunning views and unforgettable memories along the Italian coast.
Amalfi Coast
The Path of the Gods
Italy's Amalfi Coast is home to one of the most famous coastal walks in the world- The Path of the Gods.
The trail between Bomerano and Nocelle offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Well-marked, the hike would take you about four hours to complete.
You can feast your eyes on terraced vineyards, ancient ruins, and quaint cliff-side villages along the way.
Liguria Region
Cinque Terre trails
Cinque Terre is a cluster of five beautiful villages on Italy's Ligurian coast. Its connecting trails are among Italian walking's best-kept secrets.
Each stretch differs in difficulty and length, so you can choose what you like.
The paths go through vineyards and olive groves, while offering fantastic views of the sea.
Capri Island
Sentiero degli Dei
On Capri Island, Sentiero degli Dei gives a unique walking experience with its dramatic landscapes and historical sites.
This trail takes hikers through lush vegetation with glimpses of ancient Roman ruins along the way.
It takes some three hours to complete this route, which ends at Anacapri.
Here, visitors can explore local shops or take a chairlift ride for more spectacular vistas.
Romantic route
Via Dell'Amore
Via dell'Amore aka "The Way of Love" has a romantic vibe to it, with this walkway situated between Riomaggiore and Manarola in the Cinque Terre National Park area.
The walk is a pretty easy one and takes around 30 minutes, but treats the visitors with stunning cliffside views of the turquoise waters below.
Ideal for lovers looking for a calm walk in beautiful surroundings.
Diverse landscapes
Sardinia's coastal paths
Sardinia has many coastal paths to offer, but these are some of the best, as they lead to stunning and diverse landscapes, from sandy beaches to rocky coves.
One such popular route runs between Cala Gonone and Cala Luna and takes about two hours to cut through rugged terrain adorned with wildflowers and Mediterranean flora and fauna.
Perfect for those wanting to escape the crowds and busy tourist spots elsewhere on the island.