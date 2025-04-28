Europe's best-kept secrets: Historic parks to explore
What's the story
More than just green spaces, Europe's historic city parks are a treasure trove of secrets and stories from the past.
Having seen centuries of history, these parks give us a glimpse of the lives and events that shaped their respective cities.
From hidden sculptures to ancient ruins, these parks are home to treasures just waiting to be discovered by you.
Here are some.
Royal Garden
Paris's Jardin des Tuileries: A royal legacy
Jardin des Tuileries in Paris epitomizes royal grandeur.
The park was originally created for Queen Catherine de' Medici in the 16th century, and has changed over time but continued to uphold its regal charm.
Take a stroll along its perfectly manicured paths, admire classical statues, and soak in views of iconic landmarks such as the Louvre Museum.
The park also hosts art installations and cultural events year-round.
Historical hub
London's Hyde Park: A hub of history
London's Hyde Park is steeped in history, having served as a hunting ground for King Henry VIII.
Today, it is an energetic public space where visitors can find memorials like the Diana Memorial Fountain and Speakers' Corner (known for public debates since the nineteenth century).
The Serpentine Lake offers boating opportunities, while several walking trails provide peaceful retreats amidst bustling city life.
Artistic retreat
Rome's Villa Borghese: Art amidst nature
Villa Borghese in Rome marries art and nature perfectly.
This sprawling park is home to a number of museums, including Galleria Borghese, where you can find masterpieces by artists like Caravaggio and Raphael.
Apart from the artistic offerings, Villa Borghese has landscaped gardens where you can take a quiet stroll or have a picnic under shaded trees.
Bike rentals are also available to explore further.
Musical heritage
Vienna's Stadtpark: Musical heritage unveiled
Popularly known for its musical ties, Stadtpark in Vienna has statues of composers like Johann Strauss II.
His golden statue decorates the beautiful park along with others from Austria's rich musical history.
The park's lush landscapes, dotted with ponds, flowerbeds, and winding paths, make it a perfect place to relax or enjoy live performances at Kursalon Wien during summers.