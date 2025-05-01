What's the story

Dates are a versatile, nutritious fruit that can be made into some healthy snacks.

Loaded with natural sugars, fiber, and other essential nutrients, they provide a sweet but healthy option for anyone trying to stick to a healthy diet.

Whether you want an energy booster or a guilt-free treat, date-based snacks can be equally delicious and healthy.

Here are some must-have date-based treats you may consider adding to your snacking routine.