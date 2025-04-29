Potato lovers, you must try these recipes
What's the story
Potatoes are that one ingredient which can be transformed into a number of culinary masterpieces.
From crispy snacks to hearty meals, the possibilities with potatoes are endless.
Today, we will tell you of five recipes which will take the humble potato to another level.
Each recipe highlights different cooking methods and flavors, and showcases the versatility of this staple ingredient.
Herbaceous delight
Crispy potato wedges with herbs
Crispy potato wedges make for a satisfying snack or side.
Simply cut the potatoes into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Bake them at 200 degrees Celsius until they're golden and crispy from the outside, soft from inside.
The herbs just make the potatoes tastier.
Smooth comfort
Creamy mashed potatoes with garlic
Creamy mashed potatoes are a staple comfort food that goes with anything and everything.
Boil peeled potatoes until soft, then mash them with butter, milk, and roasted garlic for depth of flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
The trick is achieving a smooth consistency without lumps, using a potato masher or ricer.
This dish is ideal for anyone who wants warmth and richness in their meal.
Cheesy layers
Potato gratin with cheese layers
Potato gratin is an indulgent dish with layers of thinly sliced potatoes baked in cream and cheese till bubbly and golden on top.
Start by layering potato slices in a baking dish before pouring over cream mixed with minced garlic, and grated cheese like Gruyere or cheddar in between.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius till tender throughout, but crisp on top- perfect for special occasions when you want something rich yet elegant.
Fiery flavor
Spicy potato curry
This spicy potato curry blends bold spices within tender chunks.
Cumin seeds and onions sauteed with turmeric powder and chili flakes create a fiery kick.
The addition of coconut milk adds a creamy texture making this curry fragrant and delicious.
Best served hot with rice or flatbreads, it's a perfect addition to any meal needing extra spice.
Zesty twist
Roasted potatoes with lemon zest
Roasted lemon zest potatoes are a refreshing twist, courtesy tossing them with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon zest.
Roasted at 220 degrees Celsius, they come with caramelized edges and fluffy interiors.
This tangy twist elevates the humble potato, making it a perfect side for grilled vegetables or salads, adding a burst of citrusy goodness.