What's the story

Sketch journaling is a creative practice that combines drawing and writing in a journal format.

It serves as an effective tool for enhancing creativity by encouraging self-expression and observation.

This method allows individuals to capture their thoughts, ideas, and surroundings visually, fostering a deeper connection with their creative instincts.

By integrating sketch journaling into daily routines, one can unlock new perspectives and enhance artistic skills without the pressure of perfection.