Vegetarian cheese substitutes you need to try
What's the story
If you're a vegetarian and looking to add some flavor to your recipes, try incorporating cheese substitutes.
These alternatives are made out of plant-based ingredients and come in various textures and tastes, just like the good old cheese.
If you're lactose intolerant or just want to try something new, these substitutes give you a versatility in cooking and baking.
Here are some must-have vegetarian cheese substitutes that can easily blend into your favorite recipes.
Flavor boost
Nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor
Another popular source for cheesy flavor without the dairy is nutritional yeast.
It's loaded with B vitamins and gives a nutty, cheesy flavor that adds to various dishes like pasta, popcorn, and sauces.
This deactivated yeast is available in flakes or powder form and can be easily sprinkled over food for an instant flavor boost.
Creamy delight
Cashew cheese for creamy dishes
Cashew cheese gives you the perfect creamy texture for spreads, dips, and sauces.
Prepared by blending soaked cashews with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and spices, it resembles the smoothness of regular cream cheese.
Plus, its mild taste makes it versatile enough to be used in savory dishes as well as desserts.
Versatile option
Tofu-based cheese alternatives
Tofu-based cheeses remain unsurpassed as versatile substitutes in a range of recipes.
Firm tofu can easily be crumbled or sliced, making an excellent replacement for feta or mozzarella.
Meanwhile, silken tofu is ideal for blending into creamy sauces or desserts (like cheesecake).
Its neutral taste is a major plus, as it absorbs and enhances the flavors of seasonings added to your dish.
Nutty Twist
Almond cheese for nutty notes
Offering a unique nutty twist, almond cheese is made by mixing ground almonds with water and seasonings.
This plant-based substitute works wonders as a spread on crackers or slices of bread, elevating the taste of your snack.
Further, added to salads or mixed into pasta dishes, it brings an unusual depth and complexity.
Its versatility and rich taste make it a must-have for dairy-free eaters.
Tropical touch
Coconut milk cheese varieties
Coconut milk-based cheeses provide unique tropical notes perfect for sweet and savory applications alike because of their subtle sweetness, coupled with tanginess from fermentation processes used during production stages.
These include culturing coconut milk solids before shaping them into blocks resembling soft cheeses.
Brie-style varieties, available at specialty stores, are specifically catered towards vegan consumers hunting for alternatives to conventional dairy products available today across markets globally.