If you're a vegetarian and looking to add some flavor to your recipes, try incorporating cheese substitutes.

These alternatives are made out of plant-based ingredients and come in various textures and tastes, just like the good old cheese.

If you're lactose intolerant or just want to try something new, these substitutes give you a versatility in cooking and baking.

Here are some must-have vegetarian cheese substitutes that can easily blend into your favorite recipes.