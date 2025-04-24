What's the story

Ginger, a staple in our kitchen, has been utilized in traditional medicine for centuries.

Apart from its spicy flavor and aroma, ginger is much more than a culinary delight.

It provides several health benefits, especially for the digestive tract.

From alleviating nausea to aiding digestion, ginger's natural compounds can work wonders for those looking for digestive relief.

Here are five ways ginger can help you.