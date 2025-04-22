Craving something sweet? Try baked apple cinnamon chips
Baked apple cinnamon chips are a delicious way to curb your sweet cravings without compromising on health.
These crispy delights are prepared by baking thinly sliced apples dusted with cinnamon, giving you a snack that's nutritious and tasty at the same time.
Ideal for guilt-free indulgence, you can whip up these chips easily at home with just a few ingredients and some effort.
Here's how you can add these delicious snacks to your routine.
Apple selection
Choosing the right apples
Choosing the right variety of apple is essential to make perfect baked chips.
Choose varieties such as Fuji, Honeycrisp, or Gala, as they are naturally sweet and firm.
These apples can withstand baking, leaving the chips crisp instead of soggy.
For best results, make sure to pick fresh apples without any bruises or blemishes.
Preparation steps
Preparing your apples
Before heading to bake, wash and core the apples thoroughly.
Using a mandoline slicer or sharp knife, slice them into even pieces about one-eighth inch thick.
Uniform slices ensure even cooking and prevent some pieces from burning while others remain undercooked.
Once sliced, arrange them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Flavor enhancement
Adding cinnamon flavor
Sprinkle ground cinnamon evenly over the apple slices before popping them in the oven.
You can adjust the amount of cinnamon according to your taste, but starting with about one teaspoon per two apples is recommended for balanced flavoring.
Not only does the spice add warmth, it also enhances the natural sweetness of the fruit.
Baking instructions
Baking process tips
Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit (about 93 degrees Celsius) and bake the apple slices for about two hours, until crisp and golden brown.
It's important to flip them halfway through cooking to ensure even drying from both sides.
Keep an eye on them towards the end, as they could quickly turn from perfectly crisped to overdone if left unattended.