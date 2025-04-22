What's the story

Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can elevate any vegan meal.

The seeds are packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium.

They have been used in the traditional medicine for their health benefits, and are becoming increasingly popular in modern-day cuisine.

Adding lotus seeds to your diet can bring variety in textures and flavors while adding to the nutritional value.