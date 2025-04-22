Top reasons you should add lotus seeds to your meals
What's the story
Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can elevate any vegan meal.
The seeds are packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals such as magnesium and potassium.
They have been used in the traditional medicine for their health benefits, and are becoming increasingly popular in modern-day cuisine.
Adding lotus seeds to your diet can bring variety in textures and flavors while adding to the nutritional value.
Stir-fry
Lotus seed stir-fry ideas
Lotus seeds also make an excellent addition to stir-fry dishes.
Their crunchy texture goes well with vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots.
To use, soak the seeds in water for a few hours until they soften slightly.
Toss them into your favorite stir-fry recipe with soy sauce or tamari for flavor.
Not only does this simple addition enhance the dish's taste, but also its protein content.
Soup
Creamy lotus seed soup recipes
For a comforting meal option, you could prepare a creamy lotus seed soup.
Boil soaked lotus seeds till they're tender. Blend them with vegetable broth to make a smooth base.
Add ingredients such as coconut milk/ almond milk for creaminess, and season with herbs such as thyme/ basil.
The soup is not only filling but also packs in essential nutrients without any dairy.
Breakfast
Lotus seed porridge breakfasts
Lotus seed porridge also makes an ideal breakfast choice that is nutritious and filling at the same time.
Cook the soaked seeds with plant-based milk until it reaches a porridge-like consistency.
Sweeten them naturally with fruits like bananas or berries, and add nuts or chia seeds for extra texture and nutrition.
This hearty breakfast will keep you energized throughout the morning.
Snacks
Snack on roasted lotus seeds
Roasted lotus seeds make an amazing snack option that is healthy and delicious at the same time.
Just roast the soaked seeds in an oven or stovetop, till they turn crispy. Season them with spices like turmeric, cumin, or paprika for an added flavor punch.
These roasted snacks are ideal for on-the-go munching without compromising with nutrition.