From pickles to smoothies: 5 ways to use watermelon rinds
What's the story
We often throw away watermelon rinds, but they can serve as a versatile ingredient in a number of recipes.
Using watermelon rinds can not only minimize waste but also lend a unique flavor and texture to your dishes.
They are packed with nutrients and can be used to prepare both sweet and savory recipes.
Here are five ways you can use watermelon rinds in your cooking.
Pickling
Pickled watermelon rinds
Pickling is a popular way to preserve watermelon rinds, turning them into a tangy snack or condiment.
For pickling watermelon rinds, peel the green outer skin and chop the white part into small pieces.
Boil them in vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices such as cinnamon or cloves for flavor.
Let it sit for at least 24 hours before consuming.
Pickled watermelon rinds can be eaten alone or as a side to salads.
Stir-frying
Watermelon rind stir-fry
Watermelon rind stir-fry is an effortless way to add a punch of crunch to your meal.
Slice the peeled rind into thin strips and stir-fry with veggies like bell peppers or carrots.
Toss in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for seasoning.
This dish goes perfectly with rice or noodles and gives a refreshing twist to your traditional stir-fried vegetables.
Blending
Watermelon rind smoothies
Another creative way to use watermelon rinds is in smoothies.
Blend peeled rind pieces with fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness.
You can add yogurt or milk for creaminess if you like.
The mild flavor of the rind goes well with other ingredients without overpowering them, while adding extra fiber to your drink.
Cooking curry
Watermelon rind curry
Watermelon rind curry is an innovative dish that uses diced rinds cooked with a blend of spices including turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.
It also features onions and tomatoes, simmered until the rinds are thoroughly tenderized over low heat settings.
This unique curry pairs wonderfully with flatbreads like chapati or naan, available in markets around the world, making it a delightful meal addition.
Candy making
Candied watermelon rind treats
Candied watermelon rind treats are a pleasant surprise, made by boiling the rinds in a sugar-water syrup mixture.
They go through a drying stage, which makes them chewy and sweet.
These treats are just perfect for snacking at any hour of the day or night.
Their texture and flavor make them an amazing option for those hunting for an alternative to regular candies.