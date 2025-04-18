Love mangoes? You should definitely try these chutneys
What's the story
Mango chutney is a versatile condiment that adds a burst of flavor to any dish.
Be it sweet, spicy, or tangy, there is a mango chutney recipe for everyone.
They can be served with snacks, main course, or even used as a spread.
Here are five different mango chutney recipes that can elevate your meals and add an exciting twist to your dining experience.
Sweet twist
Sweet mango chutney delight
Sweet mango chutney is ideal for those who love a hint of sweetness in their food.
Prepared with ripe mangoes, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and cloves, this chutney makes for a delicious balance of flavors.
It goes well with cheese platters or as a side to curries.
The sweetness of the mangoes and aromatic spices give an irresistible taste to both savory and sweet dishes.
Spicy punch
Spicy mango chutney kick
For the spice lovers, spicy mango chutney is the way to go.
This version uses green chilies or red chili powder, along with raw mangoes, to prepare the fiery condiment.
The spice brings an element of depth and excitement when served with grilled vegetables or rice dishes.
You can adjust the level of spice according to your preference for an extra kick in every bite.
Tangy zest
Tangy green mango chutney
Tangy green mango chutney accentuates the natural tartness of unripe mangoes with mint leaves and coriander seeds.
This refreshing condiment is perfect for summer meals as it gives a cooling effect while enhancing the flavors on your plate.
Serve it as a part of salads or use it as a dipping sauce for snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Ginger infusion
Ginger-infused mango chutney
Ginger-infused mango chutney marries the warmth of ginger with ripe mangoes' sweetness for an aromatic treat that tantalizes taste buds with ease.
Not just flavor, the addition of ginger also offers health benefits (thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties), making this variant both deliciously satisfying and beneficial too.
Relish this unique blend with roasted vegetables or spread over sandwiches, adding zestful flair into everyday eating experiences.
Coconut fusion
Coconut-mango fusion chutney
Coconut-mango fusion marries tropical elements, resulting in a luscious, creamy texture highlighted by grated coconut blended beautifully with juicy pieces of fresh, ripe mangos.
This makes for a mouthwatering treat that'll please any palate craving exotic flavors without dominating the other elements of the meal itself.
Perfectly complemented rice-based dishes like biryanis and pulaos, adding a subtle richness and enhancing overall dining experience.
It combines different culinary traditions in one spoonful!