What to eat in Goa: Street breakfasts to enjoy
What's the story
Besides its vibrant culture and beautiful beaches, Goa also has an amazing range of street breakfasts that are more than just your usual pao bhaji.
These breakfast options are a reflection of the region's rich culinary heritage and an experience like no other.
From savory to sweet, you can find it all on Goa's streets if you're looking to start your day on a flavorful note.
Bhaji puri
Savoring Goan bhaji puri
Bhaji puri is a favorite breakfast option in Goa, giving you a spicy and tangy flavor.
This dish comprises of puris served with a mixture of vegetables cooked in spices.
The combination is filling and satisfying to the core, making it an ideal morning meal.
Mostly garnished with fresh coriander leaves, bhaji puri gives you a taste of Goan street food culture.
Patoleo treats
Enjoying Patoleo delights
Patoleo is a traditional Goan sweet treat that is often enjoyed during breakfast hours.
Prepared from rice flour dough stuffed with jaggery and coconut mixture, these are wrapped in turmeric leaves prior to steaming.
The result is a fragrant and mildly sweet delicacy that goes perfectly with tea or coffee.
Sannas delight
Indulging in sannas for breakfast
This dish features soft steamed rice cakes mildly sweetened, and are a favorite breakfast option in Goa.
These fluffy beauties are usually paired with curries or chutneys, making them an ideal side dish for all meals.
Their mild sweetness is just what you need to balance the savory notes of the breakfast.
This gives you an unusual flavor experience that's both fulfilling and yummy.