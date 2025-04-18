Summer diet essentials: You should eat these hydrating foods
What's the story
Staying hydrated is key to keeping up your energy levels and health in check.
While drinking water is the most straightforward way to stay hydrated, eating foods with high water content can also help a great deal.
Not only do these hydrating foods keep you fresh, they also bring in essential nutrients to help your body function.
Here are five ways to add hydrating foods to your diet, and stay refreshed all day long.
Refreshing bite
Watermelon: A juicy delight
Watermelon has 92% water content, which makes it the best option for hydration.
This juicy fruit not only refreshes but also packs a punch of vitamins A and C, which are great for skin and immunity.
You can include watermelon in your diet by simply having a few slices for snack or adding it to salads for a sweet twist.
Crunchy hydration
Cucumbers: Crisp and cool
Another hydrating food that you can include in your meals are cucumbers. They are about 95% water.
Not only are they low in calories but are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin K and potassium.
You can add cucumbers to salads or sandwiches or even enjoy them on their own with a pinch of salt or a dash of lemon juice.
Berry boost
Strawberries: Sweet hydration
With a water content of nearly 91%, strawberries are delicious as well as super hydrating.
These berries are a great source of antioxidants, including the vitamin C, that can help keep your skin healthy as well as boost your immunity.
You can have them plain, blend them into smoothies, or mix them with yogurt for something refreshing and nutritious.
Green Crunch
Lettuce: Leafy refreshment
Varieties of lettuce (iceberg) have around 96% water content. This gives you hydration plus fiber that helps in digestion.
Lettuce can be used as a base for salads or added to sandwiches and wraps for some extra crunch.
It doesn't add much to the calorie count either.
Zesty Quench
Oranges: Citrus splash
With around 86% water, oranges are rich in vitamin C, helping your body with immune function and natural sugars for energy boosts.
Have them fresh, peeled and sliced into segments, or mixed in fruit bowls with grapes, apples, and bananas for colorful medleys full of flavors and textures.