Afternoon slump? Try these chair yoga exercises
What's the story
Afternoons can sometimes leave you in a slump, making it difficult to focus and stay productive.
Chair yoga serves as a practical solution for the times when you need to recharge.
It consists of simple exercises that can be done while sitting, making it ideal for people at work or home.
The exercises improve flexibility, reduce stress and increase energy levels without taking up much space or time.
Forward bend
Seated forward bend for relaxation
The seated forward bend is an excellent way to release the tension from the back and shoulders.
Sit comfortably on your chair with feet flat on the ground.
Slowly bend forward from the hips, letting your arms hang down towards the floor.
Hold this position for a few breaths before coming back to an upright position.
This exercise calms the mind and stretches the spine.
Neck rolls
Neck rolls for tension relief
Neck rolls work wonders for releasing tension built up in the neck area from sitting or working at a desk for long hours.
Sit up straight and gently drop your chin toward your chest.
Roll your head in a circular motion slowly, first clockwise and then counterclockwise.
Do the exercise slowly to avoid any strain, repeating several times on each side.
Cat-Cow stretch
Seated cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The seated cat-cow stretch improves spinal flexibility and encourages better posture.
Start by sitting tall with hands on knees.
Inhale deeply as you arch your back, lifting your chest up; exhale as you round your spine, tucking in your chin towards the chest.
Repeat this sequence several times while matching your breath.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles for improved circulation
Ankle circles are great for enhancing circulation in the lower legs, particularly if you've been sitting still for long.
While sitting, lift one of your feet slightly off the ground and rotate it clockwise several times before switching directions to counterclockwise; repeat with the other foot.
Spinal twist
Seated spinal twist for core activation
The seated spinal twist activates core muscles while enhancing spinal mobility—ideal after long hours of sitting still!
Sit upright with feet firmly planted on the floor; place your right hand behind you on the seat base while twisting your torso gently towards the right side using your left hand placed outside your right thigh as leverage—hold briefly before switching sides.