What's the story

Adding a unique twist to your salads can take your dining experience to a whole new level, and kiwi potato toppings can do just that.

The combo marries the tangy sweetness of kiwi with the comforting crispness of potatoes to create a beautiful contrast of flavors and textures.

Looking to impress your guests or enjoy a refreshing meal? Here's how to make the most of this innovative topping choice.