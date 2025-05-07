Mango dishes you can enjoy all year long
Mangoes or "king of fruits" as we love to call them, are loved for their sweet and juicy flavor.
Although they are synonymous with summer, there are several ways to relish mangoes all year long.
From refreshing beverages to delicious desserts, mango dishes can be a heavenly accompaniment to any meal.
Here, we show you divine mango recipes you can relish all year long.
Smoothie
Mango smoothie delight
A mango smoothie is the perfect way to start your day or to enjoy as an afternoon treat.
Blend ripe mangoes with yogurt and a splash of milk for a creamy texture. Add honey for sweetness and ice cubes for a chilled effect.
Not only does this smoothie satiate your taste buds, it also packs in essential nutrients like vitamin C and fiber.
Salsa
Mango salsa twist
Mango salsa is a colorful twist to regular salsa recipes.
Dice fresh mangoes and mix them with chopped red onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for a hint of spice.
This salsa tastes amazing with tortilla chips or as a topping on grilled vegetables or paneer dishes.
Lassi
Creamy mango lassi
Mango lassi, a quintessential Indian drink, brings together the creaminess of yogurt and the sweetness of ripe mangoes.
Blend yogurt, ripe mango pulp, sugar and cardamom powder until smooth.
Serve chilled in tall glasses for a refreshing drink that will be perfect at any time of the year.
Pudding
Mango rice pudding treat
Mango rice pudding is a decadent dessert that marries the creaminess of rice pudding with the opulence of fresh mango puree.
Start by cooking rice in milk until tender. Then, add sugar and a hint of cardamom powder to the mixture for flavor.
Finally, fold in pureed ripe mangoes right before serving.
This dish can be savored warm or chilled, depending on your mood, making it a perfect treat for any season.
Chutney
Spicy mango chutney zest
Spicy mango chutney adds the much-needed punch to a variety of dishes by mixing sweet mangos with spices (cumin seeds or mustard seeds) and vinegar or lemon juice.
The spices and vinegar/lemon act as preservatives, which is why it lasts longer (when stored properly refrigerated after preparation).
This makes it a versatile condiment, perfect as an accompaniment to many meals, curries, sandwiches, wraps, etc.