Tired of boring lunches? Try these 5 chickpea-powered dishes
What's the story
Chickpeas are the best versatile, nutritious ingredient that can make your lunch absolutely delightful.
Loaded with protein and fiber, chickpeas are an ideal option for people who want to mindful with their diet.
Be it roasted, mashed or salads, the possibilities with chickpeas are endless.
Here are five creative ways to include chickpeas in your lunch.
Fresh mix
Chickpea salad with fresh vegetables
A chickpea salad makes for a refreshing option that combines the crunch of fresh vegetables with the creaminess of chickpeas.
Toss together diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bell peppers with cooked chickpeas.
Add a splash of lemon juice and olive oil for dressing.
Not only is this dish colorful, but it's also rich in vitamins and minerals.
Crispy delight
Spicy roasted chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas with spices make for a crunchy snack, or topping for salads and soups.
Toss canned or cooked chickpeas in olive oil and season with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and salt before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy.
This way, the flavor gets intensified while the texture is so good that you won't be able to stop eating!
Wrap it up
Chickpea hummus wraps
Chickpea hummus wraps are an ideal nutritious and easy-to-make option for lunch.
Start by spreading chickpea hummus generously on whole-grain tortillas.
Next, layer thinly sliced avocado, shredded carrots, crisp lettuce leaves, and fresh sprouts.
Roll the tortilla tightly to secure the fillings.
This makes a portable meal perfect for busy days, on-the-go lunch or casual picnics in the park.
Warm comfort
Curried chickpea stew
If you're looking for warmth during cooler months, curried chickpea stew is the perfect option.
Combine aromatic spices like turmeric and coriander with coconut milk as its base sauce ingredient, and diced potatoes/sweet potatoes (if desired).
Simmer everything together until tender, then serve over rice/quinoa grains, which will absorb all those delicious flavors beautifully!
Flavorful filling
Mediterranean stuffed peppers
Stuffed peppers generously filled using seasoned mixture made from cooked quinoa mixed alongside chopped olives, sun-dried tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, plus some herbs like oregano, thyme, basil, parsley, mint, etc., topped off finally by spoonfuls full.
Hearty portion size servings contain plenty enough protein thanks largely to inclusion main star ingredient: our beloved friend - the humble yet mighty - chickpeas!