Visiting Kerala? Don't forget to eat these dishes
What's the story
Kerala's lush landscapes and rich culture lead to a variety of vegetarian breakfast dishes.
These meals, prepared from locally sourced ingredients, are wholesome and packed with flavors.
The menu features steamed rice cakes and spicy lentil curries, highlighting the state's culinary diversity.
Exploring these options can give you a sneak peek into Kerala's food heritage, making sure you have a fulfilling start to the day.
Steamed delight
Idli with coconut chutney
Idli is a staple breakfast item in Kerala made from fermented rice and lentil batter.
These soft, fluffy cakes are typically served with coconut chutney, which adds a creamy texture and mild spice.
The fermentation process enhances the nutritional value of idlis by increasing their protein content and making them easier to digest.
This combination is not only filling but also provides essential nutrients needed for energy throughout the day.
Fermented pancake
Appam with vegetable stew
Another popular breakfast item in Kerala, appam comes with lacy edges and soft center.
Prepared from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, appams are usually served with vegetable stew- a mildly spiced curry with potatoes, carrots, beans, and peas cooked in coconut milk.
The dish balances carbohydrates and vitamins while remaining light on the stomach.
Layered rice cake
Puttu with kadala curry
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed cake prepared from ground rice layered with grated coconut.
It is usually served with kadala curry-a black chickpea curry prepared in roasted spices and coconut paste.
This combination offers an amazing source of protein from chickpeas along with carbohydrates from puttu, making it a perfect option for those looking to stay energised throughout the day.
Crispy crepe
Dosa with sambar
Dosa is a thin crepe of fermented rice and lentil batter that's crispy outside but soft inside.
In Kerala breakfasts, dosa goes along with sambar-a tangy lentil soup laced with vegetables like drumsticks or carrots.
They are simmered in tamarind broth, seasoned generously with spices like mustard seeds or cumin seeds, etc. locally within this region's cuisine repertoire!