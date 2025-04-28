What to eat in Goa: A list
What's the story
Goa is famous for its lively culture and beautiful beaches, but it also has some delectable vegetarian breakfast options to offer.
From savory to sweet, these breakfast delicacies are a reflection of the region's rich culinary heritage and are an absolute must-try for anyone visiting.
Here are some vegetarian breakfast options you can't miss out on.
Pao bhaji
Pav bhaji: A Goan staple
Pav bhaji is a common breakfast option in Goa.
Soft bread rolls called pav are served with bhaji, a spicy vegetable curry made of mashed potatoes, peas, tomatoes, and spices.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander and served with lemon wedges on the side.
This filling, hearty meal is a burst of flavors that are quintessentially Goan.
Sanna
Sanna: Steamed rice cakes
Sanna are fluffy steamed rice cakes that are mildly sweetened, and are often enjoyed as part of breakfast in Goa.
Made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, sanna have a soft texture that pairs well with various curries or chutneys.
Traditionally prepared during festive occasions, they can be found at many local eateries throughout the year.
Poha
Poha: Flattened rice delight
Poha is yet another favorite breakfast dish in Goa prepared from flattened rice flakes cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, and curry leaves.
Usually topped with grated coconut or peanuts for extra crunchiness, poha offers you nutrition and taste without being too heavy on your stomach—a perfect way to kick-start your day!
Upma
Upma: Semolina savory dish
Upma is an easy-to-make savory dish.
It is prepared using semolina (rava) cooked along with vegetables like carrots or peas seasoned generously with mustard seeds along with other spices such as cumin seeds and curry leaves.
This gives it a distinct aroma and taste loved by locals alike.
It's usually accompanied by coconut chutney, making it wholesome yet light enough.