Elevate your meals with these delicious ingredients
What's the story
Exploring regional ingredients can turn your everyday dishes into culinary delights.
These ingredients, mostly rooted in local traditions, add unique flavors and textures to your food.
By adding them to your cooking, you can enjoy the taste of different cultures without stepping out of your kitchen.
Here are some must-try regional ingredients that can elevate your meals and introduce you to something new.
Saffron
Saffron: The golden spice
Saffron is another precious spice characterized by its beautiful color and unique taste.
Native to places like Iran and India, it is commonly used in rice, desserts, and sauces.
Just a pinch of saffron can bring a rich fragrance and a bit of luxury to any preparation.
Although it is quite expensive (sometimes going up to ₹500/gram), you should definitely try it for its ability to beautify and elevate food.
Sumac
Sumac: A tangy twist
Sumac is a tangy spice used widely in Middle Eastern cuisine. It is made from dried berries ground into a coarse powder with a hint of lemony flavor.
Sumac is pretty versatile; you can sprinkle it over salads, mix into marinades, or use it as a seasoning for roasted vegetables.
Its bright acidity adds depth without overpowering other flavors in the dish.
Asafoetida
Asafoetida: The secret ingredient
Asafoetida is an indispensable ingredient in Indian cooking, with its pungent aroma that mellows out when cooked.
Commonly used as a substitute for garlic or onion, it adds to the umami flavor in vegetarian dishes like lentils or curries.
A pinch goes a long way; too much can overpower the dish's balance but just enough brings out complex flavors.
Harissa
Harissa: North African heat
Harissa, a North African spicy paste (especially Tunisia), combines chili peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and coriander seeds.
It has evolved into a global staple in Mediterranean cuisines, available in supermarkets across the globe.
Perfect for soups, stews, grilled vegetables, and sandwiches, it gives a fiery kick to every bite for those who love bold flavors.