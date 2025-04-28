5 recipes featuring fresh lemongrass
Lemongrass is a magical herb with a vibrant citrusy aroma and flavor, and it's a staple in Asian cooking.
It not only elevates the taste of dishes but also offers health benefits like aiding digestion and reducing inflammation.
This article shares five delicious and healthy recipes with fresh lemongrass, allowing you to experience its culinary magic.
Each recipe features lemongrass as the star, helping you discover its unique qualities and versatility in your kitchen.
Stir-fry delight
Lemongrass chicken stir-fry
This recipe starts by marinating chicken pieces with minced lemongrass, garlic, soy sauce, and lime juice for a minimum of 30 minutes.
Then, you'll stir-fry the chicken with colorful veggies like bell peppers and onions until everything is cooked to perfection.
Serve this delicious stir-fry over steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal full of protein and vitamins.
Soup sensation
Lemongrass coconut soup
This fragrant soup pairs creamy coconut milk with the refreshing citrus tang of lemongrass.
Start by gently simmering chopped lemongrass stalks and ginger slices in coconut milk for approximately 15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.
Add mushrooms, tofu, or shrimp, along with lime juice and fish sauce for extra depth.
Serve hot, garnished with cilantro, as a comforting appetizer or light main course.
Skewer surprise
Grilled lemongrass shrimp skewers
Grilled lemongrass shrimp skewers: This appetizer is super easy to prepare and full of flavor!
Marinate peeled shrimp in a blend of minced lemongrass, garlic, chili paste, fish sauce, and brown sugar for a minimum of one hour.
Thread them onto skewers and then grill on medium heat until they become pink and slightly charred around edges—this should take about three minutes per side.
Salad Twist
Lemongrass beef salad
This vibrant salad stars thinly sliced beef, marinated to perfection with fragrant lemongrass stalks pounded to release their full flavor, and a kick of soy sauce and sesame oil.
Crunchy dressing mix-ins like cucumber slices or cherry tomatoes bring texture, while a handful of fresh mint leaves adds a burst of aromatic freshness.
Enjoy chilled with a side of jasmine rice, if you fancy.
Tea time treat
Lemongrass tea infusion
A cup of *lemongrass* tea infusion is the perfect way to unwind after a meal. It's super easy to make:
Just bring some water to a boil, let those bruised lemongrass stalks mingle in the steamy bath (along with a drizzle of honey or your sweetener of choice, if you like), strain the fragrant liquid into your favorite mug, and voila! Sip it warm or chill it for a refreshing treat - your call!