What's the story

Lemongrass is a magical herb with a vibrant citrusy aroma and flavor, and it's a staple in Asian cooking.

It not only elevates the taste of dishes but also offers health benefits like aiding digestion and reducing inflammation.

This article shares five delicious and healthy recipes with fresh lemongrass, allowing you to experience its culinary magic.

Each recipe features lemongrass as the star, helping you discover its unique qualities and versatility in your kitchen.