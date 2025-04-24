5 delicious breakfasts from Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
Known for its rich culinary heritage, Andhra Pradesh (a southern state) offers an array of delicious breakfasts.
From hot and spicy to tangy, these meals are the best way to start your day.
They reflect the region's vibrant culture, and each dish is unique in preparation and taste.
Popular among locals and visitors, here are five Andhra Pradesh's traditional breakfasts you should try.
Green gram delight
Pesarattu: A nutritious start
Pesarattu is a famous breakfast item made from green gram batter. It is similar to dosa but has its own unique taste.
This dish is typically accompanied by ginger chutney or upma on the side. Loaded with protein and fiber, it makes for a healthy morning meal.
To prepare it, green gram is soaked overnight and blended into a smooth batter before cooking on a hot griddle.
Semolina special
Upma: Simple yet satisfying
Another staple breakfast option in Andhra Pradesh, upma is made from semolina or rava.
It is cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and green chilies for added flavor.
Sometimes, vegetables like peas or carrots are added for extra nutrition.
Upma's simplicity makes it easy to prepare but still filling and satisfying.
Fermented favorite
Idli: Soft and steamed goodness
A favorite South Indian breakfast staple, idli has the entire nation raving about its soft texture and mild flavor.
The small cakes are made by steaming fermented rice and lentils batter.
Usually served with coconut chutney or sambar (savory lentil-based vegetable stew), ideal for dipping,
Idlis not just win over your taste buds but also serve as a nutritious start to the day.
Rice delight
Pongal: Comforting rice dish
Pongal is an aromatic rice dish cooked with moong dal (split yellow lentils), black peppercorns, cumin seeds, ghee (clarified butter), cashews nuts, and curry leaves.
This comforting meal not only offers warmth during cooler mornings but also keeps you energetic throughout your day.
Pongal can either be enjoyed plain or paired alongside coconut chutney.
Fermented crepe
Dosa: Crispy crepe alternative
Dosa, a thin crispy crepe-like dish made using fermented rice-and-urad dal (black gram) batter, is loved not just in Andhra Pradesh but all over.
Served hot off the griddle with sambar, coconut chutneys, and sometimes potato masala filling, dosas are versatile both in terms of accompaniments as well as fillings, making them a perfect option any morning.