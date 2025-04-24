Taro root stir-fry makes for an easy and flavorful dish, combining the earthy taste of taro with fresh veggies.

Begin by peeling and slicing the taro into thin pieces.

Saute it with garlic, onions, bell peppers, and broccoli in a hot pan drizzled with some oil.

Add soy sauce and sesame seeds for extra flavor.

This dish goes perfectly with steamed rice or noodles and offers a delightful mix of textures.