5 delicious vegetarian rice bowls to try
What's the story
Vegetarian rice bowls make for a delightful yet healthy meal that can be whipped up in a jiffy.
These bowls are also versatile, allowing you to mix and match ingredients according to your liking or what you have in your pantry.
Spicy, savory, or sweet- there's a vegetarian rice bowl recipe that will tickle your taste buds.
Here are five delicious ones to try for dinner tonight.
Thai flavors
Spicy Thai peanut rice bowl
This rice bowl combines the rich flavors of Thai cuisine with a spicy peanut sauce that adds depth to the dish.
Start with jasmine rice as the base, then add sauteed vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli.
Top it off with a homemade peanut sauce made from peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, and chili flakes for heat.
Garnish with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro for an authentic touch.
Mediterranean delight
Mediterranean chickpea rice bowl
For a taste of the Mediterranean, this chickpea rice bowl is both hearty and refreshing.
Use brown rice as your base and add roasted chickpeas seasoned with cumin and paprika.
Throw in diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and olives for flavor.
Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice before serving to enhance the freshness of this dish.
Mexican twist
Mexican black bean rice bowl
This Mexican-inspired bowl packs in protein from black beans with fluffy white rice.
Add corn kernels, diced avocado, chopped coriander leaves, and salsa for an extra zest in every bite!
A squeeze of lime over everything ties all these vibrant flavors beautifully while keeping it light yet satisfying enough as an evening meal choice.
Asian fusion
Teriyaki tofu rice bowl
Bring some Asian fusion into your kitchen by preparing this teriyaki tofu rice bowl.
Use sticky sushi-grade short-grain white or brown basmati varieties.
Top generously alongside crispy pan-fried tofu cubes. Coat thoroughly within sweet-savory homemade teriyaki glaze.
This consists primarily of soy-based ingredients such as mirin, sake, sugar, ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, and scallions.
Green onions sliced thinly across the top layer finish off the presentation nicely, too!
Indian spice
Indian curry vegetable rice bowl
Dive into the bold flavors of Indian cuisine with this curry-infused basmati rice bowl.
Packed with vegetables, it's cooked with aromatic spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, garam masala, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and optionally whole dried red chilies.
Served hot and ready to enjoy, this dish promises a satisfying meal that's both spicy and aromatic.