Odisha mornings: Must-try breakfast dishes
What's the story
Odisha, an eastern Indian state, is known for its rich culture and diverse cuisine.
Among its culinary offerings, the vegetarian breakfast dishes stand out for their unique flavors and nutritional value.
From fermented rice cakes to savory pancakes, Odisha's breakfast options cater to various taste preferences while ensuring a healthy meal.
These dishes are not only delicious but also provide a power-packed start to the day.
Fermented rice
Pakhala bhata: Fermented rice delight
Pakhala bhata traditional Odia dish prepared with fermented rice. It is generally served with curd, green chilies, and vegetables.
The process of fermentation boosts the nutritional value of the rice by adding to its probiotic qualities.
This dish is especially liked during summers as it cools down the body temperature.
delivers essential nutrients like carbohydrates and proteins while being easy on stomach.
Flattened rice
Chuda kadali: Flattened rice with banana
Chuda kadali is a combination of flattened rice, ripe bananas, and grated coconut.
This simple, yet nutritious dish offers a perfect balance of carbs and natural sugar from bananas.
It is often garnished with cardamom powder for flavor.
Chuda kadali makes for an excellent energy booster, thanks to the high carb content, and is an ideal breakfast choice.
Lentil dish
Dalma: Lentil-based breakfast option
Dalma is a wholesome lentil-based dish that has a combination of vegetables (pumpkin, potato, and drumsticks) and spices (cumin seeds and turmeric powder).
Lentils lend a good amount of protein, while the vegetables provide various vitamins.
Combined, they make sure dalma is rich in nutrition, something that's perfect for keeping you healthy all day long.
Sweet pancakes
Kakara pitha: Sweet semolina pancakes
Kakara pitha are sweet pancakes prepared using semolina or wheat flour kneaded with jaggery syrup or sugar syrup before deep-frying them till golden brown in color.
Alternatively, they can also be steamed instead (if you want a healthier option) but without sacrificing too much on taste.
These delicious eats provide both carbohydrates (from semolina) and iron (from jaggery) for energy levels throughout the morning.