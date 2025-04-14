5-minute facial exercises that make a difference
Facial exercises can be a simple-yet-effective way to boost skin health and induce relaxation.
These exercises focus on different facial muscles, aiding circulation and relieving tension.
For novices, including these exercises in one's daily routine can yield visible benefits without taking much time or effort.
Here are some easy-to-follow facial exercises you can do at home to rejuvenate your skin and calm your mind.
Cheek exercise
The cheek lifter
The cheek lifter is an exercise that tones the cheek muscles.
Start by making an "O" shape with your mouth, then gently lift your cheeks towards your eyes, using your fingers.
Hold this position for about 10 seconds before releasing.
Repeat this exercise five times to help firm the cheeks and enhance blood flow in the area.
Jaw exercise
Jawline definer
To define the jawline, try this simple exercise:
tilt your head back a little, but keep your lips closed.
Move your lower lip over your upper lip as far as possible, feeling a stretch along the jawline.
Hold for 10 seconds before relaxing.
Repeat this exercise five times daily to help strengthen your jaw muscles, and improve the definition.
Forehead exercise
Forehead smoother
The forehead smoother specifically targets forehead lines by relaxing tension in that area.
Position both hands on your forehead with fingers spread out between eyebrows and hairline.
Gently sweep fingers outward across the forehead (with light pressure) and repeat the motion 10 times.
This helps relax forehead muscles and may even reduce fine lines over time.
Eye exercise
Eye relaxer
For relief from tired eyes, try an eye relaxer exercise.
Close your eyes tightly for three seconds, then open them wide for another three seconds. Repeat this cycle five times.
It's meant to ease eye strain and relax the surrounding area of the eye, helpful for those who spend long hours on screen-intensive tasks or need sustained focus.