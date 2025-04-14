What's the story

Meghalaya, a stunning state in northeast India, is famous for its cultural richness and diversity in food.

The breakfast dishes of Meghalaya are a delicious combination of flavors and textures that define the region's uniqueness.

From rice-based delicacies to fermented ones, these dishes make for a refreshing start to the day.

One can experience the true taste of Meghalaya's rich food culture by trying these traditional breakfast options.