Taste of Meghalaya: Breakfast dishes to start your day
Meghalaya, a stunning state in northeast India, is famous for its cultural richness and diversity in food.
The breakfast dishes of Meghalaya are a delicious combination of flavors and textures that define the region's uniqueness.
From rice-based delicacies to fermented ones, these dishes make for a refreshing start to the day.
One can experience the true taste of Meghalaya's rich food culture by trying these traditional breakfast options.
Rice dish
Jadoh: A rice delight
Jadoh is another popular Khasi dish that is prepared using red rice and a host of spices.
The delicious dish is usually prepared with turmeric, ginger, and garlic, which lends it a unique aroma.
Jadoh is usually accompanied by fresh vegetables or chutney on the side. Its hearty nature makes it a perfect breakfast option for anyone wanting to relish traditional Khasi cuisine.
Steamed dish
Pumaloi: Steamed rice cake
Another steamed rice cake that occupies a prominent space in Meghalaya's breakfast menu is pumaloi.
This dish, prepared from powdered rice flour, features a soft texture and a subtle flavor.
It is typically consumed with tea or served with spicy chutneys for an added zest.
Pumaloi provides a simple yet satisfying start to the day.
Sesame curry
Dohneiiong: Black sesame curry
Dohneiiong is another intriguing dish from Meghalaya that stars black sesame seeds.
This curry is rich in texture and nutty in flavor owing to the ground sesame paste used to make it.
Usually eaten with steamed rice or bread, makes for an interesting spin on conventional breakfast fare.
Fermented drink
Kyat: Fermented beverage
Kyat is a traditional beverage enjoyed at breakfast in Meghalaya, prepared from fermented rice or millet.
The drink has a slightly tangy taste which goes perfectly well with many local dishes when served with them at mealtime occasions like breakfasts where they are most commonly enjoyed together by locals alike who love their unique flavors blended smoothly within each sip taken thereafter too!