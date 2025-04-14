What's the story

Transitioning to a plant-based diet can be a rewarding journey for those seeking to adopt healthier eating habits.

This dietary shift emphasizes consuming more fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, and less (or no) animal products.

For beginners, the transition may appear intimidating at first. However, with some practical tips and guidance, it can prove to be an enjoyable and sustainable lifestyle change.

Here are five beginner-friendly tips to help ease into a plant-based diet.