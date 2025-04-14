5 breathing exercises to calm your mind
What's the story
Mindful breathing is perhaps the easiest way to boost wellness, especially if you're a beginner.
It simply requires you to focus on your breath to relax and relieve stress.
Practicing mindful breathing helps you gain mental clarity and emotional balance.
Here are five easy-to-learn techniques that can be practiced daily. These methods will help you get started on your path towards mindfulness and well-being.
Belly focus
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing, means inhaling deeply through your nose so that your abdomen expands (and not your chest).
This helps activate the body's relaxation response, lowering stress levels.
To try this method, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly, then slowly breathe in through your nose while feeling your belly rise.
Structured calm
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a more structured technique.
Here, you inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four.
This method helps regulate breath and calm the mindful by creating a rhythmic pattern.
It's often used by athletes and professionals to maintain focus under pressure but is equally beneficial for beginners seeking mindfulness.
Balanced breath
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing involves inhaling from one nostril while closing the other one off with your finger, then switching it after every exhalation.
The practice intends to balance out the energy levels in the body and encourages mental clarity.
Although it can be a tricky practice to master, it pays off really well in terms of reducing anxiety and making you more focused.
Relaxation rhythm
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method requires you to inhale quietly through the nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and exhale completely through the mouth over eight seconds.
The technique promotes relaxation by slowing heart rate and calming nerves.
It can especially come handy before bedtime or at times of heightened stress.
Present awareness
Mindful observation of breath
Mindful observation of breath encourages you to simply notice your natural breathing pattern without trying to change it.
By focusing your attention solely on the inhale and exhale cycles as they happen naturally, your awareness increases significantly.
This practice leads toward greater emotional stability and enhanced concentration skills, which contribute positively toward the overall wellness goals set forth at the beginning of this mindfulness journey.