Cooking with zucchini: 5 creative ways to use this veggie
What's the story
Zucchini is one of those versatile vegetables that can be used in a myriad of dishes, providing the perfect combination of flavor and nutrition.
If you're looking to add more veggies to your diet or just want to try something new, zucchini makes an excellent base for a number of recipes.
From savory dishes to sweet treats, zucchini can be turned into delectable meals.
Noodle Twist
Zucchini noodles with pesto
Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, are the healthiest alternative to regular pasta.
Using a spiralizer or even a vegetable peeler, you can create long strands of zucchini that resemble noodles.
Toss these zoodles with fresh pesto sauce (made from basil, pine nuts, garlic, and olive oil) for a refreshing meal.
Not only is this recipe low on carbs, but also rich in flavor.
Boat delight
Stuffed zucchini boats
Stuffed zucchini boats are another creative way to enjoy this vegetable.
Cut zucchinis lengthwise and scoop out the center flesh before stuffing them with quinoa, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese, and whatever else you fancy.
Bake until the zucchinis are tender and the cheese is melted for a satisfying meal.
This dish is perfect for those looking for a nutritious yet filling option.
Crispy treats
Zucchini fritters
Zucchini fritters make for an easy-to-whip snack or side dish.
Just combine grated zucchini with flour, herbs, and spices, and you're good to go!
Shape them into small patties and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides.
These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Pair them up with yogurt or your favorite dipping sauce for taste.
Sweet surprise
Chocolate zucchini bread
Chocolate zucchini bread is an unexpected yet delicious way to use this vegetable in baking.
The moisture from grated zucchini ensures the bread stays soft, while cocoa powder lends richness without being too sweet.
Mix together ingredients such as flour, sugar, cocoa powder, along with shredded zucchini, before baking it into loaves or muffins for an indulgent treat.
Grill fun
Grilled zucchini skewers
Grilled zucchini skewers are a perfect addition to any barbecue spread, adding vibrant colors with smoky flavors when grilled on open flames.
Skewers threaded through slices of marinated zucchinis alternate with cherry tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, etc., ensuring that each piece gets evenly charred during the grilling process.
This guarantees maximum enjoyment with every bite you take!