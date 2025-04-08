Rappelling: Top spots to try this thrilling adventure
What's the story
Abseiling (rappelling) is the most exhilarating thing you can do- the heart-pounding activity involves descending a rock face/cliff with the help of ropes.
The adventure sport lures thrill-seekers from across the globe, who want to explore uncharted terrains.
Originated from mountaineering, abseiling gives a unique opportunity to experience nature's vertical landscapes.
From rugged mountains to hidden canyons, here are unexplored cliffs around the world.
Table Mountain
The rugged beauty of Table Mountain
South Africa's Table Mountain presents stunning views and equally challenging descents for abseilers.
Famous for its flat-topped summit, the iconic landmark offers an exhilarating experience with its steep cliffs and rich flora.
The descent from Table Mountain is about 112 meters, making it one of the highest commercial abseils in the world.
Adventure junkies can soak in panoramic views of Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean while making their way down this natural marvel.
Zion Canyons
Exploring the canyons of Zion National Park
Renowned for its spectacular canyons and towering sandstone cliffs, Zion National Park in Utah is a favorite among abseilers.
Adventurous souls visit this park to explore its narrow slot canyons and dramatic landscapes.
The park has several routes, ranging from beginner-friendly descents to more technical challenges, depending on your skill level.
With its vibrant red rock formations and peaceful surroundings, Zion is an unforgettable abseiling experience!
Fiordland Cliffs
Discovering hidden gems in New Zealand's Fiordland
New Zealand's Fiordland National Park features some of the most remote and unspoiled cliffs ideal for abseiling adventures.
Famous for its deep fiords shaped by glaciers, the region presents a dramatic scenery with sheer rock faces dropping into pristine waters below.
The abseilers can explore the hidden waterfalls and lush rainforests while soaking in the tranquility of this UNESCO World Heritage site.
Kjeragbolten Boulder
Conquering Norway's Kjeragbolten boulder
If you are an experienced abseiler looking for a thrill like no other on our planet, Kjeragbolten Boulder in Norway is just for you!
Resting between two humongous cliffs over Lysefjord is the Kjeragbolten—a humongous boulder stuck between two cliffs over 900m above sea level.
Those bold enough will be greeted with breathtaking views after overcoming their fears while rappelling down these beautiful Norwegian mountains.