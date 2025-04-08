What's the story

Abseiling (rappelling) is the most exhilarating thing you can do- the heart-pounding activity involves descending a rock face/cliff with the help of ropes.

The adventure sport lures thrill-seekers from across the globe, who want to explore uncharted terrains.

Originated from mountaineering, abseiling gives a unique opportunity to experience nature's vertical landscapes.

From rugged mountains to hidden canyons, here are unexplored cliffs around the world.