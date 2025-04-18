Bread gone stale? Make savory pudding using it! Here's how
Stale bread needn't be thrown away. It can be turned into a savory bread pudding, a delectable cost-effective meal.
Using some common household ingredients, this dish is super easy to prepare. It's versatile too, giving you options for flavors and textures.
This way, not only do you save food, you also get a fulfilling meal option.
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
To make savory bread pudding, first select the right ingredients.
Take stale bread as the base; whole grain or sourdough works well for added texture.
Combine with milk or cream to soften the bread.
Add vegetables like spinach or mushrooms for flavor and nutrition.
Cheese such as cheddar or mozzarella enhances taste, while herbs like thyme or rosemary add aroma.
Preparation
Preparing the mixture
Start by cutting stale bread into cubes and putting them in a mixing bowl.
In another bowl, whisk milk, cream, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs until incorporated.
Pour this over the cubed bread, ensuring every piece is soaked well.
Add chopped vegetables and grated cheese to the mixture before folding everything gently.
Baking
Baking techniques for best results
Preheat your oven at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit).
Pour the mixture you prepared into a greased baking dish, spreading it evenly across the surface.
Cover with foil to avoid excessive browning on top during the initial stages of baking, and bake for about 30 minutes covered, and 15 minutes uncovered, until golden brown on top.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions and variations
Once baked, let the pudding cool a little before serving warm.
Serve with fresh salad greens, if you like, which go perfectly well with its richness.
This keeps the flavors from being overpowering. It makes sure every bite stays enjoyable from start to finish.
This experience is shared with family members and friends alike, who sit around the table eagerly awaiting the taste sensation ahead of them!