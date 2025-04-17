How to make parsley the star of your next meal
What's the story
While parsley is often considered a simple garnish, it can be a star ingredient in so many dishes.
This versatile herb adds a fresh, vibrant flavor to your meals and is loaded with nutrients.
From salads to soups, parsley can make the most ordinary of recipes something really special.
Here are five surprising ways to use parsley in your meals for a refreshing twist.
Pesto pasta
Parsley pesto pasta delight
Parsley pesto has a unique twist to the traditional basil version.
Blend fresh parsley leaves, along with some garlic, nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, for a flavor-packed sauce.
Toss this vibrant pesto with your favorite pasta for a quick meal that bursts with freshness.
Its bright green color and zesty taste make it ideal for lunch or dinner.
Salad dressing
Zesty parsley salad dressing
Make a tangy salad dressing with parsley as the star ingredient.
Mix together chopped parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a refreshing dressing that goes perfectly with mixed greens or roasted veggies.
This easy, yet delicious, dressing elevates any salad without stealing the spotlight from other ingredients.
Soup infusion
Hearty parsley soup infusion
Add depth to your soups by adding parsley while cooking.
Be it vegetable soup or lentil stew, stirring in chopped parsley towards the end of cooking time elevates the dish's flavor profile significantly.
The herb's natural oils release when heated slightly but still retain their freshness.
Rice pilaf
Flavorful parsley rice pilaf
Transform plain rice into an aromatic side dish by adding finely chopped parsley, along with onions and spices, while cooking pilaf-style rice dishes like biryani or pilau rice variants from different cuisines worldwide.
This addition not only enhances taste but also provides visual appeal through its vibrant green hue against the white grains of cooked rice.
Herb butter
Savory herb butter spread
Whip up some homemade herb butter.
Mix softened butter thoroughly together with minced garlic cloves and generous amounts of freshly chopped flat-leafed Italian variety (or curly, if you prefer) until well combined and spread onto warm bread slices straight out of the oven, ready-to-eat immediately thereafter!