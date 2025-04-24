What's the story

Punjab, a colorful state in northern India, is famous for its culinary richness.

The breakfast dishes from the region are delicious and also represent the cultural diversity and agricultural richness of Punjab.

They are usually hearty, flavor-packed, and can be easily prepared at home.

From stuffed breads to creamy beverages, Punjabi breakfasts are a delightful start to the day for anyone wanting to explore traditional Indian cuisine.