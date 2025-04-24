Taste of Punjab: Iconic breakfasts to kickstart your day
Punjab, a colorful state in northern India, is famous for its culinary richness.
The breakfast dishes from the region are delicious and also represent the cultural diversity and agricultural richness of Punjab.
They are usually hearty, flavor-packed, and can be easily prepared at home.
From stuffed breads to creamy beverages, Punjabi breakfasts are a delightful start to the day for anyone wanting to explore traditional Indian cuisine.
Kulcha insight
Amritsari kulcha: A stuffed delight
Amritsari kulcha is another popular breakfast dish that hails from the city of Amritsar.
It is made up of leavened bread stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer, baked to golden perfection.
Traditionally, it's served with chole (chickpea curry) and a side of tangy pickle, making for a delectable affair.
To prepare at home, make dough with all-purpose flour, stuff generously, and bake on tawa/oven.
Lassi Insight
Lassi: The creamy beverage
Lassi is the quintessential Punjabi drink made from yogurt blended with water or milk and flavored with sugar or salt.
This refreshing beverage can be enjoyed sweet or savory, as per taste.
Sweet lassi usually has cardamom powder or rose water for added aroma, whereas savory ones may have cumin powder for an earthy flavor.
To make lassi at home, whisk yogurt until smooth then add desired flavorings.
Chole bhature insight
Chole bhature: A hearty combination
Chole bhature is a match made in heaven, especially if you're looking for something spicy.
Chickpeas are cooked with cumin seeds, coriander, and turmeric to form a delicious gravy.
Bhatures are made from fermented dough and puff up in hot oil.
This meal is ideal for mornings when you need that energy boost the most.
Paratha insight
Paneer paratha: Cheese-stuffed bread
Paneer parathas are whole wheat flatbreads stuffed with seasoned paneer.
They are cooked on a griddle until crispy from outside and soft from inside.
Served with butter, curd and pickle, they make for a filling breakfast.
For making, knead dough, roll into balls, flatten, fill with paneer, fold, seal and cook till golden brown spots appear.