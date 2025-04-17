Unique mango dishes you must savor this season
Mangoes, the king of fruits, give an amazing burst of flavor, which can be enjoyed in a myriad of culinary creations.
Apart from the usual mango lassi or chutney, there are many unique dishes that highlight the versatility of this tropical fruit.
From savory to sweet, these dishes showcase mangoes in the most unexpected ways.
Here are five distinctive mango dishes you should try.
Sweet treat
Mango sticky rice delight
Mango sticky rice is a popular dessert from Southeast Asia.
It consists of glutinous rice and ripe mango slices and is drizzled with coconut milk for extra richness.
The combination of creamy coconut and sweet mango makes for a harmonious explosion of flavors.
This dish is sometimes garnished with sesame seeds or mung beans to add texture, making it a perfect end to any meal.
Zesty flavor
Spicy mango salsa
Spicy mango salsa hits all the right notes by adding diced ripe mangoes to the classic salsa of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos.
The sweetness of the mango cuts through the peppery heat, making an exciting combination of flavors ideal for tortilla chips or grilled vegetables.
Fresh fusion
Mango avocado salad
Mango avocado salad is all about combining two creamy textures into one beautiful dish.
Toss together ripe avocado and juicy mango chunks with lime juice, red onion, and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro.
This salad offers an incredibly refreshing taste that's both satisfying and nutritious—perfect as a side dish or light lunch option.
Savory twist
Green mango curry
Green mango curry offers an interesting savory application of unripe green mangoes in Indian cuisine.
The tartness from the green mango balances spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and chili powder in this vegetarian curry dish.
It is paired with steamed rice or flatbreads like naan.
Cool refreshment
Chilled mango soup
Chilled mango soup provides an interesting spin on the classic mango dessert.
In warmer months, when the hot weather calls for cold dishes over hot, chilled mango soup serves as the perfect dessert.
Blended ripe mangos combined with yogurt gives this dessert a silky smoothness, while ginger adds subtle spice notes with every spoonful—perfectly refreshing for hot summer days.