Try these unique plantain flower dishes today
What's the story
Often neglected in the culinary world, plantain flower can give a unique taste and texture to your everyday dishes, making them delicious.
The versatile ingredient is not just packed with nutrients but also can be used in several cooking styles.
From stir-fries to curries, plantain flower can steal the show on many culinary excursions.
Here are five ways to make this amazing ingredient yours.
Stir-fry
Stir-fried plantain flower delight
Stir-frying plantain flower is the quickest and easiest way of relishing its subtle flavors.
Start off by cleaning and chopping the flowers into small pieces.
Saute them with mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chilies for an aromatic dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The key is to cook on high heat for a short time to retain the crunchiness of flowers while infusing them with spices.
Curry magic
Plantain flower curry extravaganza
Creating a curry with plantain flower adds rich flavors and textures to your meal.
Prepare a base of onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic paste to start with.
Add chopped plantain flowers along with coconut milk for the creaminess.
Season with turmeric, cumin powder, and coriander powder for depth of flavor.
Simmer until the flowers are tender yet firm enough to hold their shape.
Fritter fun
Crispy plantain flower fritters
Transforming plantain flowers into fritters makes for an excellent snack/appetizer option.
Just mix chopped plantain flowers with chickpea flour, rice flour, chili powder, and salt to form a batter-like consistency.
Drop spoonfuls into hot oil till golden brown on both sides.
These crispy fritters give a delightful contrast between their crunchy exterior and soft interior.
Salad sensation
Nutritious plantain flower salad
Incorporating raw plantain flower into salads adds nutritional value along with texture variation.
Finely chop cleaned plantains before mixing them in yogurt seasoned lightly using salt and pepper alongside lemon juice dressing, which enhances freshness further still!
Toss together cucumbers diced finely too, if desired, then serve chilled as a refreshing side dish, complementing main courses perfectly well indeed!
Pancake perfection
Savory plantain flower pancakes
For a breakfast twist, try savory pancakes with plantain flower.
Blend soaked lentils into a smooth paste, adding chopped blossoms and spices like cumin, turmeric, and red chili flakes.
Pan-fry small portions until they're evenly cooked on both sides.
Not only is this meal a satisfying alternative to the usual sweet pancakes, but you can also pair it up with some spicy chutney.