What's the story

Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland is a classic tale that is not just about whimsical adventures.

If you look closely, the journey Alice takes can teach you some valuable life lessons, regardless of how old you are.

The story's eccentric characters and surreal settings teach you something about personal growth, adaptability, and curiosity.

Here are five such life lessons we learned from the classic tale that continue to inspire readers across the globe.