5 Indian prints you need in your wardrobe
What's the story
Known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors, Indian block prints have been transforming wardrobes for centuries.
Made using hand-carved wooden blocks, each piece is unique in its own right.
These prints seamlessly blend tradition and elegance into modern attire, making the most of their rich history and cultural significance.
Explore these timeless styles to refresh your fashion sense.
Bagru
The charm of bagru prints
Bagru prints are from Rajasthan and are characterized by their earthy tones and traditional motifs.
These prints usually have floral patterns, geometric shapes, and animal figures.
The natural dyes used in bagru printing lend an earthy appeal to the fabric. This appeal goes with both casual and formal outfits.
Wearing bagru prints can bring you a step closer to the roots and culture.
Ajrakh
Ajrakh: A symphony of colors
Ajrakh is another traditional block print style which comes from Gujarat and Rajasthan.
This style is known for its complex geometric patterns and uses natural dyes like indigo to bring out deep hues.
Ajrakh is all about symmetry and precision, so if you are someone who appreciates detailed craftsmanship, this one is for you.
With ajrakh pieces, you can add bursts of color while still being sophisticated.
Dabu
Dabu: The art of mud resist printing
Dabu printing involves using mud as a resist technique before dyeing the fabric to get unique patterns with an organic feel.
Originating from Rajasthan, dabu prints often feature bold designs with contrasting colors.
This method creates textures that stand out in any ensemble, making it perfect for statement pieces or everyday wear.
Sanganeri
Sanganeri: Floral elegance at its best
Sanganeri prints are known for their delicate floral motifs on a white or pastel background.
Originating from the town of Sanganer in Rajasthan, these prints use fine lines to create intricate designs that exude elegance and gracefulness.
Sanganeri fabrics are versatile enough to be worn during day or night events without losing their charm.
Kalamkari
Kalamkari: Storytelling through fabric
Kalamkari is an ancient art form where stories are depicted through hand-painted/block-printed textiles.
The textiles use natural dyes from plants like turmeric/pomegranate rind, mixed with an iron acetate solution called kasimi.
Originating from Andhra Pradesh but also practiced all over India today, the technique showcases mythological tales as well as contemporary themes.
Done on cotton silk blends, the garments are visually captivating. Perfect for casual outings, work meetings, festive celebrations alike!