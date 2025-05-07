What's the story

Khus syrup, derived from the roots of the vetiver plant, is a popular ingredient in many traditional beverages.

Its unique earthy and sweet flavor makes it an intriguing addition to various dishes beyond drinks.

This article explores some surprising culinary uses of khus syrup that you might not have considered before.

From desserts to savory delights, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this versatile ingredient in your kitchen.