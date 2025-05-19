What's the story

Zucchini is a versatile, nutritious vegetable and can be a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.

Its mild flavor and tender texture make it an ideal ingredient for various dishes.

If you're looking to add more vegetables to your diet, or simply want to try something new, these zucchini recipes offer exciting ways to incorporate this green squash into your meals.

From savory bakes to refreshing salads, discover how zucchini can transform your menu.