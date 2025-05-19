These are the best pet-friendly beaches in Italy
What's the story
If you're traveling with your fur babies, Italy has some of the best pet-friendly beaches.
The coastline of Italy has several beaches where pets are welcome. These beaches have facilities and atmosphere for them to enjoy the sun and sea, just like their owners.
From the north to the south, Italy's pet-friendly beaches would make for a fun time for you and your pets.
Bau Beach
Bau Beach: A canine paradise
Located near Rome, Bau Beach is among Italy's most visited pet-friendly spots.
The beach offers facilities like showers for dogs, shaded areas, and even doggy ice cream.
Notably, the beach has set rules to ensure safety and cleanliness, resulting in a pleasant atmosphere for everyone.
Bau Beach is a favorite among locals and tourists due to its dedicated space for pets to roam around.
Spiaggia di Pluto
Spiaggia di Pluto: A unique experience
Situated in Bibione on the Adriatic coast, Spiaggia di Pluto is an absolute treat for pet owners.
The beach has designated places where dogs can safely swim in the sea.
The facilities include showers meant for pets, and umbrellas and sunbeds for rent.
This beach is famous for its friendly vibe and cleanliness.
Dog Beach San Vincenzo
Dog Beach San Vincenzo: A coastal retreat
Dog Beach San Vincenzo is situated along Tuscany's stunning coastline. It offers plenty of space for dogs to play off-leash and enjoy the scenic views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
The beach also offers basic amenities such as water bowls and waste disposal bags to keep the place hygienic.
Its laid-back vibe makes it an ideal choice for anyone wanting a quiet day by the sea with their pets.
Porto Fido
Porto Fido: An exclusive spot
Porto Fido in Santa Teresa Gallura on Sardinia's northern coast only welcomes pet owners.
They can soak up the sun by crystal-clear waters while their furry friends are nearby.
All without rules and restrictions enforced elsewhere. Other places across Italy's vast shoreline offerings don't do this.