5 delicious plant-based pasta alternatives you need to try
Exploring plant-based pasta alternatives can be an exciting culinary adventure.
These options not only cater to those seeking a healthier lifestyle but also offer diverse flavors and textures.
Ranging from legumes to vegetables, these alternatives provide a nutritious twist on traditional pasta dishes.
Whether you're looking to reduce your gluten intake or simply want to try something new, these plant-based pastas are worth considering for your next meal.
Chickpea delight
Chickpea pasta: A protein-packed choice
Chickpea pasta, which is made from ground chickpeas, is high in protein.
It provides a nutty flavor and a firm texture that can withstand most sauces.
Not only is this alternative packed with fiber, but it's also quite filling for those who want to stay full for longer.
Thanks to its low glycemic index, chickpea pasta can also help keep your blood sugar levels stable.
Zoodle Twist
Zucchini noodles: A low-carb option
Zucchini noodles, popularly called zoodles, are spiralized strips of zucchini that make for a low-carb substitute for pasta.
Light, refreshing, and just perfect to go with fresh tomato sauces or pesto, zoodles are quick to make and cook.
They make for an ideal busy weeknight dinner option and give you a dose of vitamins (vitamin C, specifically).
Lentil boost
Lentil pasta: Rich in iron and fiber
Lentil pasta, prepared with red or green lentils, provides an earthy taste with a little chew.
It is high in iron and fiber, promoting digestive health and energy levels.
This pasta goes well with hearty vegetable sauces or creamy avocado dressings.
Its nutrient density makes it ideal for those looking for more balanced meals without compromising on flavor.
Quinoa fusion
Quinoa pasta: Gluten-free goodness
Quinoa pasta has quinoa flour mixed with other grains like corn or rice to make it gluten-free.
It retains the same bite as regular pasta.
The mild flavor pairs well with both light olive oil-based sauces and the heartier tomato mixes.
Quinoa's complete protein profile makes sure you get all essential amino acids required by the body.
Sweet potato twist
Sweet potato noodles: Naturally sweet flavor
Sweet potato noodles give you natural sweetness and a beautiful color on your plate.
When cooked just right, they have just the right bite like regular spaghetti.
But, they come loaded with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in our bodies. This keeps our vision, skin, immune system etc. healthy, among other benefits.
They go beautifully with savory peanut sauce and tangy lime dressing, giving a beautiful contrast between sweet and savory elements.