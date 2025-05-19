Try these simple desk exercise to stay active at work
What's the story
Staying active while working at a desk can be difficult, but it doesn't have to be.
Incorporating simple exercises into your routine can do the trick.
These exercises are designed to improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and boost energy levels without leaving your workspace.
By integrating these movements into your day, you can maintain physical health and enhance productivity.
Here are five effective desk exercises to keep you moving throughout the workday.
Leg exercise
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are an easy way to work your lower body muscles while sitting.
To do this exercise, sit up straight in your chair with both the feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down.
Repeat this movement 10 times for each leg.
This exercise strengthens the quadriceps and improves circulation in the legs.
Upper body workout
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups are an excellent upper body workout without needing much space or equipment.
Stand a few feet away from your desk, and place your hands shoulder-width apart on its edge.
Keeping your body straight, lower yourself towards the desk by bending your elbows, then push back up to starting position.
Aim for 10 repetitions to work on chest, shoulder, and arm muscles effectively.
Lower body strengthening
Chair squats
Chair squats are amazing for strengthening your lower body while you're taking a break from sitting.
Stand in front of your chair with feet hip-width apart and arms stretched out in front of you for balance.
Lower yourself as if you're going to sit down but stop just above the seat before standing back up again.
Do 10 repetitions of this exercise to target thighs and glutes.
Flexibility boost
Neck stretches
Neck stretches relieve tension that builds up from sitting at a desk for long hours.
Sit up straight on your chair and slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for a few seconds before switching sides.
Repeat thrice per side daily to keep neck muscles flexible.
Hand mobility
Wrist circles
Wrist circles are great for keeping your hands mobile post hours of typing/clicking at workstations every day.
Extend one arm out with the palm down; lightly grip the wrist area with the other hand's fingers.
Rotate clockwise five times, and then anti-clockwise another five times. Switch arms and repeat to give your wrists equal attention during the session.