Beyond pasta: 5 unique ways to use basil
Basil is one herb that can make even the most ordinary of dishes absolutely spectacular.
While most of us know its usage in pesto or as a pizza topping, there are so many other ways to add the magic of basil to your meals.
From decadent cakes to cool drinks, here are five unique recipes that show the incredible versatility of this aromatic herb.
Refreshing drink
Basil lemonade twist
Basil lemonade has a refreshing twist to the classic summer drink.
For this, you just need to blend fresh basil leaves with lemon juice and sugar until smooth.
Strain the mixture, and mix with cold water and ice cubes for a revitalizing drink.
The herbal notes of basil would complement the tartness of lemon, making a delightful balance of flavors ideal for hot days.
Flavorful oil
Basil infused olive oil
Creating basil-infused olive oil is easy, and lends depth to many dishes.
Start by gently heating olive oil and adding fresh basil leaves to it. Let the mixture cool, before straining out the leaves.
Use this infused oil as a salad dressing or drizzle over roasted vegetables for an enhanced flavor profile that brings out the essence of basil.
Sweet treat
Basil ice cream delight
Basil ice cream may sound weird, but it makes for a truly unique taste.
Start by infusing cream with fresh basil leaves before adding sugar and vanilla extract in an ice cream maker.
You get a creamy dessert where sweet meets savory, turning out to be an unexpected yet delightful treat for the adventurous palates.
Savory spread
Basil tomato jam spread
Basil tomato jam makes an excellent spread for bread or crackers.
Simply cook chopped tomatoes with sugar, vinegar, and finely chopped basil until thickened to a jam-like consistency.
This savory spread combines the sweetness of tomatoes with aromatic hints from basil, making it the perfect accompaniment to an appetizer or snack.
Aromatic side dish
Basil rice pilaf perfection
Basil rice pilaf brings fragrant flavors to your table, without any effort.
Saute onions in olive oil and add rice and vegetable broth, along with chopped fresh basil leaves towards the end of the cooking time.
Let simmer until tender perfection is achieved.
This aromatic side dish makes a great accompaniment alongside grilled vegetables or tofu dishes alike.