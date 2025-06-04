Best adventure activities to try in Romania
What's the story
Known for its rich history and stunning landscapes, Romania has a lot to offer in terms of adventure sports that remain largely undiscovered by the masses.
From Carpathian Mountains to Black Sea coast, this Eastern European country offers thrilling experiences to adventure enthusiasts.
Be it hiking, paragliding or water sports, Romania has something unique to offer.
Here are some hidden gems of Romania's adventure sports scene that promise excitement and unforgettable memories.
Sky Thrill
Paragliding over Transylvania
Transylvania is not only about castles and legends but also a hotspot for paragliding!
The region's diverse topography gives ideal conditions for beginners and experienced flyers alike.
With take-off points like Bunloc Hill near Brasov, adventure enthusiasts can enjoy breathtaking views of the Carpathian Mountains while soaring through the sky.
Local clubs offer tandem flights and courses to help you get started on your aerial journey.
Underground exploration
Caving in Apuseni Mountains
The Apuseni Mountains also boast of some of Europe's most fascinating caves. Spread across more than 400 kilometers of underground passages, these caves present an exciting challenge for spelunkers.
The Scarisoara Ice Cave is particularly famous due to its massive underground glacier that remains frozen year-round.
Guided tours are available for those looking to explore these natural wonders safely.
Water rush
White-water rafting on Jiu River
For those looking for an adrenaline rush on water, white-water rafting on the Jiu River is an absolute must-try activity in Romania.
Flowing through southwestern Romania, this river features rapids between class two and four, depending on the time of the year and water level.
Many local operators rent out equipment and organize guided tours, keeping safety in check while you navigate through thrilling rapids, set against scenic backdrops.
Mountain trekking
Hiking trails in Retezat National Park
Retezat National Park has some of Romania's most beautiful hiking trails, with more than 80 glacial lakes dotting its landscape.
The park has paths for all levels of hikers, from easy strolls around Lake Bucura to tough treks up Peleaga Peak at 2,509 meters above sea-level—the highest summit in the Retezat range—affording sweeping views of sprawling wilderness areas full of wildlife like chamois or marmots along the way.
Vertical challenge
Rock climbing at Cheile Turzii Gorge
Cheile Turzii Gorge offers rock climbers plenty of routes of varying difficulty levels set against dramatic limestone cliffs rising over 200 meters high above lush green valleys below.
It's the perfect setting combining natural beauty with physical challenges.
This makes it one of the most popular destinations among climbing enthusiasts visiting this part of Europe every year. They look for new adventures in the stunning surroundings here alone.